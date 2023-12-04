Are you thinking about paying for a Netflix subscription with advertising, but have doubts? Well, here we explain why it is one of the company's best options.

There are four reasons to pay for a Netflix subscription with advertising. The issue of including ads on this streaming platform has generated heated debates and theories about possible benefits. Although the platform once promised to remain a service without commercial interruptions, the reality is that the subscription with ads has worked and works like a charm.

In fact, there are more than enough reasons to defend the Netflix subscription with ads. And, precisely, in the next paragraphs we are going to defend and justify this option. An option so in demand that even the company behind Wednesday Addams, Stranger Things and other famous series… is thinking about increasing its price. Time to time.

1) Lower cost for the consumer

The introduction of ads in a cheaper subscription plan offers an alternative to Netflix for all those looking to reduce their monthly expenses on digital entertainment. This option of an ad-supported subscription is very attractive to those people who are willing to tolerate advertising in exchange for a lower fee. Offer and demand.

2) YouTube-like ad format

When Netflix implemented advertising on its streaming platform, there were many doubts about how it would be done. And now we know. Practically, it is a YouTube-like experience, with short and very unintrusive ads. An ideal strategy to maintain the flow of programming without prolonged interruptions.

3) The frequency of ads on Netflix

The Frequency of ads on Netflix It is quite moderate. Ultimately, they are not intended to affect the user experience. Introducing few ads, one or two for each extended period of viewing time, is a strategy to keep subscribers engaged with products. And something highly applauded by all those people who are assigned to this offer.

4) Discreet integration of advertising

Careful and unobtrusive implementation of ads has been the key to ensuring that users are not overwhelmed by interruptions. Netflix has opted for a format where ads do not interrupt the flow of the narrative or the viewing experience. For all this, the feeling is that of a legal and low-cost offer.

Definitely, The introduction of advertising on Netflix has become a subscription model with consumer-facing ads. future. A model that will surely be implemented by other streaming companies, such as HBO Max or Prime Video. After all, this industry has just begun, so to speak. We still have much to see and experience.

