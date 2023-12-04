Can you imagine Zack Snyder returning to the DC Universe? Today, it seems impossible. However, there are reasons to believe in this historic return.

There are 4 reasons to believe in Zack Snyder's return to DC. The director's history in the DCEU has been a tumultuous journey. And, in some ways, heartbreaking. After his departure marked by personal tragedy and complications in the production of Justice League (2017,) it seemed that the visionary architect had left that world of superheroes behind. Nothing could be further from the truth.

However, despite the vicissitudes and circumstances, there are solid reasons to believe. But to believe in what, exactly? In short, to maintain hope in a possible return of Zack Snyder to the DC Universe that he loves so much. A universe that is now in the hands of James Gunn. But in which Warner Bros. Pictures could make room for its former architect. Of course, that return home would be something truly historic for cinema.

1) His unwavering love for the DC Universe

Zack Snyder has repeatedly demonstrated his deep love and understanding for the characters of the DC Universe. From his interpretations of Superman and Batman to his dark and emotional vision of these heroes. His passion for this mythology is reflected in every frame of his films. This emotional bond could be a magnet that eventually draws you back to his creative home.

2) The friendship of Zack Snyder and James Gunn

The relationship between Zack Snyder and James Gunn, the new president of DC Studios, is a factor that cannot be underestimated. That friendship and mutual respect between these two visionaries could be the catalyst for a surprising comeback. Gunn's collaboration or support could pave the way. But of course, for Snyder to return to the universe he helped shape, more things must happen.

3) The potential of the Multiverse

With the opening of the DC Multiverse, a range of possibilities opens up. The opportunity to explore stories outside the main continuity, such as the Elseworlds, gives Zack Snyder the creative freedom that could draw him back in. This narrative flexibility within the Multiverse could be the fertile ground where the filmmaker captures the unique and distinctive visions of it.

4) A poetic justice

After the challenges and difficulties faced in the past, a return of Zack Snyder to the DC Universe could be considered a kind of poetic justice. His departure was marked by painful circumstances and a strained relationship with Warner Bros. Pictures. A successful return would be more than just a return; it would be a revival that would resonate with the fan community as a well-deserved redemption.

But, in summary, although Zack Snyder's future in the DC Universe is not guaranteed, there are solid foundations to maintain hope. His love for these characters, his connection to key figures in the cinematic universe, and the creative opportunities the Multiverse offers could ultimately pave the way for an exciting and long-awaited return.

