The conflict in Gaza means that the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel must be reviewed. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Experts say Israel’s war in Gaza will force the Middle East to do a “reset” and will have an impact on the region’s normalization process with Israel. It is hoped that it will create a multipolar world far from the hegemony of the United States.

Leading global experts spoke at the Doha Forum, which ended in the Qatari capital on Monday, after two days of deliberations on Israel’s offensive against the besieged enclave, which has killed more than 18,000 people in just two months.

The war, which some Arab countries have called a genocide against the Palestinian people, has sparked global calls for an immediate ceasefire and an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israeli forces.

However, the day before the Doha Forum began, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza – a move that caused huge outrage at the event in Qatar.

4 Reasons the Normalization of Arab-Israeli Relations Must Be Revisited

1. China and Russia will strengthen their influence in the Middle East



Photo/Reuters

At the closing session of the Doha Forum, Galip Dalay, senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, said growing dissatisfaction with the US would make it easier for China and Russia to gain more of a foothold in the Middle East.

“This war has not been regionalized in the form of state actors participating in the war, but this war has been regionalized in the way the region has been involved emotionally, politically and socially,” he said.

2. Israel Status as the Most Hated Country



Photo/Reuters

Omar Rahman, who is also a member of the Middle East Global Affairs Council, said Israel had reasserted itself as “the most hated country in the region by far”, so any normalization process was “not going to happen” any time soon.

Normalization refers to the process supported by the Arab League in 2002 when the Arab League offered Israel normal relations with Arab countries in return for full withdrawal from the lands they captured in the 1967 war to allow the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

In 2020, former US President Donald Trump helped Israel secure formal relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco under an agreement known as the Abraham Accords. Sudan is also normalizing ties with Israel as part of Trump’s push.

Meanwhile, Trump also angered Palestinians when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinians want occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.