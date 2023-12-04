loading…

The party led by Indian PM Narendra Modi has successfully won regional elections in India. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – India’s ruling right-wing party has scored resounding victories in regional elections, seizing control of key states. This is a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will seek a third term in national elections in May.

In elections that ended on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the opposition Indian National Congress and scored a record fifth term in central Madhya Pradesh.

The defeat of the secular Congress Party in the three states – which sent 62 members to the national parliament – ​​was a game changer that dashed its hopes of returning to power at the national level. Experts say the major party, which led India’s struggle for independence against British colonial rule, needs to recalibrate its strategy as Modi has succeeded in pushing Hindu nationalism to the center of Indian politics.

However, the Congress Party managed to win in the southern state of Telangana, home to the information technology hub of Hyderabad, highlighting the north-south divide. The party also rules the state of Karnataka – home to the city of Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley. The BJP still has a limited electoral presence in the relatively more prosperous southern states.

Here Are 4 Reasons PM Narendra Modi Remains Successful in Regional Elections.

1. Welfare Schemes and Their Publicity



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the BJP, which was seen as a pro-business and pro-urban party in its early years, has succeeded in expanding its base. The government has launched a number of welfare schemes to enhance its pro-poor credentials.

Many schemes such as cash transfers, free rations and affordable gas cylinders launched by the Modi-led central government have been popular among voters amid high unemployment, a weakening agricultural sector and rising inequality.

Modi praised his government’s efforts to help the poor during his campaign. The government claims that more than 800 million people are given free food rations, this shows the inequality of economic growth in the world’s most populous country.

The BJP rose to the national political scene in the early 1990s thanks to its movement to build a temple for the god Ram in place of the medieval Babri mosque, which was destroyed by Hindu groups allied with the party in 1992. The high court in 2019 allowed the construction of the temple in Ayodhya which is located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh state, where the BJP’s victory was huge, cash transfer schemes targeting women appear to have attracted female voters to the party, despite high crime rates against women.

Observers also attributed the Congress’ defeat to their complacency, and their failure to connect with voters even though they ran similar welfare schemes at the state level.