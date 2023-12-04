loading…

There are four ruling and competing groups in Yemen, one of which is the Houthi rebel group. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The political and military situation in Yemen is very complex, and several groups compete for power and influence. There are at least four main groups in power in the country.

4 Groups in Power in Yemen

1. Yemeni government led by President Mansour Hadi (internationally recognized)

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is the Yemeni government – which the international community recognizes as the legitimate government.

Hadi's government received support from the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia. This coalition seeks to restore power to the internationally recognized government in Yemen and counter the Houthi rebellion.

2. Houthi Group (Ansar Allah)

The Houthi rebel group, also known as Ansar Allah, controls much of northern Yemen, including the Yemeni capital; Sanaa.

They have support from Iran and some internal elements of the Yemeni Armed Forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

3. Ali Abdullah Saleh Loyalist Group

Although former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in December 2017, there are some elements within the Yemeni Armed Forces who are still loyal to him.

Some of them joined the Houthis, while others remained on the side loyal to Hadi's government.

4. Opposition and Separatist Groups in the South

Apart from the conflict between Hadi's government and the Houthis in the north, there are conflict dynamics in southern Yemen between separatist and opposition groups.

These groups represent various interests and aspirations in the southern region.

(but)