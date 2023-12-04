The MCU is in one of its worst moments. However, Kevin Feige has plans. He always has plans. And these are some of the decisions he could make to revitalize a project that is currently very affected.

There are 4 possible decisions by Kevin Feige to resurrect the UCM. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at a critical point. Disney+ series fail to capture the public's attention as expected and the launch of The Marvels has resulted in significant losses.

On the other hand, the departure of Kang the Conqueror has left a challenging void. Now all eyes are focused on Kevin Feige, the genius architect behind the UCM, and in the decisions you could make to revitalize this ever-expanding universe. These are four crucial measures that Marvel's president could consider.

1) Bet on quality and not quantity on Disney+

Kevin Feige could choose to reevaluate the strategy of the MCU series on Disney+. Instead of content saturation, focusing on high-quality productions could be key. Ensuring impactful stories, well-crafted scripts and impeccable execution could rekindle public interest in these series.

2) Standalone MCU movies

A crucial decision by Kevin Feige could be to produce films that do not rely heavily on a connection to other MCU installments. Allow stories to develop independentlywithout the pressure of excessive links with other films, could offer a fresh and attractive feel to viewers.

3) Kevin Feige must prioritize main characters

Kevin Feige could opt for give greater prominence to iconic and fundamental characters in the UCM, instead of focusing solely on secondary figures. Allowing top heroes to take center stage could generate greater interest and emotional connection with the audience.

4) Leave Kang behind and introduce Doctor Doom

The absence of Kang the Conqueror offers the opportunity to introduce a new iconic antagonist. The introduction of a legendary villain like Doctor Doom could add an intriguing dimension and a new level of challenge for the MCU's heroes, thus reinvigorating the antagonistic aspect of the plots. Do it, Kevin Feige.

In short, Kevin Feige faces a crucial challenge to revitalize the MCU. Making strategic decisions such as prioritizing quality in series and movies, making some narratives independent, highlighting the main characters and introducing new villains could be fundamental steps to regain the interest and excitement of fans.

The path forward to revitalize this MCU beloved by many will require a bold and cautious strategy that Kevin Feige, with his skill and vision, is well equipped to lead. I hope I get it. Above all, for the sake of superhero cinema.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.