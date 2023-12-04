loading…

Gaza continues to be bombarded by Israel, its residents choose to flee. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United Nations (UN) estimates that around four out of five people in the Gaza Strip have had to leave their homes as a result of the war.

In its latest report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said around 1.8 million people are estimated to be internally displaced, out of 2.2 million people living in Gaza.

However, the UN said “getting an accurate count is a challenge” as it is difficult to track those who have fled and count those who returned home during the temporary ceasefire.

According to the BBC, at the start of the war, Israel told Palestinians to move south, and hundreds of thousands of people had to move. Since the ceasefire ended on Friday, Israel has also asked residents in the eastern Khan Younis region to flee further south.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian Civil Defense official told Al Jazeera that conditions in the Gaza Strip were “very dire”, and warned that rescue teams lacked the resources to reach all victims of Israeli bombing.

“There are dozens of civilians killed in every airstrike. Hundreds of people were also injured,” said Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza.

“We did everything we could with the minimal resources available. We started by digging to find the remains of people trapped under the rubble. But no matter what we do, we cannot save everyone. Many are still buried under the rubble.”

Basal added that Israeli jets fired several missiles at a single target, causing more damage and casualties.

(ahm)