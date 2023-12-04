loading…

Israel will hunt down Hamas fighters abroad. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s Internal Security Agency Shin Bet will hunt down Hamas leaders and Hamas fighters in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar even if it takes years. This was stated by Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar.

In fact, many Hamas fighters and leaders live in exile. They carried out diplomatic missions to gain support for the struggle. Qatar is the destination of their exile because they receive security guarantees from Doha.

For example, Ismail Haniyeh is widely regarded as the leader of Hamas as a whole known to live in Qatar. Later, Khaled Meshaal, who was born in the West Bank in 1956, is considered one of the founders of Hamas.

Here Are 4 Motives For Israel To Hunt Hamas Fighters Abroad.

1. Reduce Potential Threats and Prevent Attacks.



Photo/Reuters

Hamas has been involved in numerous attacks against Israel, and the Israeli government considers the group a security threat.

Hunting down Hamas leaders abroad is seen as a step to reduce potential threats and prevent attacks.

Hamas’ armed wing is called the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades. They have sent gunmen and suicide bombers into Israel and fired thousands of rockets and mortars.

This military wing is highly secretive and is run by Mohammed Deif, who masterminded the October 7 attack on Israel.

The group has bases throughout Gaza, but also has members in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and further afield. Many of its leaders and fighters are now thought to be fighting Israeli ground forces in Gaza from a network of underground tunnels.

2. Weakening Hamas’ international network



Photo/Reuters

Hunting down Hamas leaders abroad serves as a deterrent, sending a message that individuals associated with the organization will not find safe haven outside the Palestinian territories.