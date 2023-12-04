loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Middle East was accompanied by 4 Su-35S fighter jets. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Four Russian Su-35S fighter jets escorted President Vladimir Putin’s plane during his trip to the Middle East. This attracted international attention because of Putin’s status as a fugitive from the International Court of Justice (ICC) in The Hague.

Apart from that, Putin is the leader of an influential superpower. Putin is one of the world leaders who has strong geopolitical power on the global stage.

Here are 4 reasons for Putin’s visit to the Middle East accompanied by 4 Su-35S fighter jets

1. Israel-Hamas war



Photo/Reuters

The escort was taken to protect the Russian leader in the “volatile” region. “Special flight permission was obtained for the air escort of the presidential plane from the states they were passing through,” said Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, reported by RT.

This escort is directly related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Apart from that, tensions in several regions in the Middle East are still intensive.

2. Anticipate Undesirable Things



Photo/Reuters

Commenting on the move, Peskov said that although the UAE and Saudi Arabia are “stable and safe countries,” the surrounding environment is “of course full of dangers and uncertainties, so, of course, all measures are being taken to guarantee the security of these countries. The head of the Russian state at the appropriate level.”

A video of the Su-35S fighter jet accompanying Putin’s plane during his visit to the Middle East has been released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

3. ICC Fugitive Status



Photo/Reuters

Putin has rarely traveled abroad since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 since the ICC or International Court of Justice issued a warrant in March for allegedly deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine illegally. The Kremlin denies the accusations.

Therefore, Putin always chooses countries that are part of his coalition to visit. Like on October 12, he visited Kyrgyzstan. The Russian leader also traveled to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

Moscow denies the ICC’s accusations and the Kremlin says the warrant is evidence of Western hostility towards Russia, opening criminal cases against ICC prosecutors and the judge who issued the warrant.

4. Leader of a Superpower



Photo/Reuters

Vladimir Putin serves as President of Russia which is considered one of the world’s great powers and has significant geopolitical influence, particularly in areas such as military power, energy resources and diplomatic affairs. Therefore, Russia is a superpower that is the mortal enemy of the US.

That way, Putin deserves special treatment with the escort of 4 fighter jets on his flights abroad.

Moreover, Putin’s visit to the Middle East was in order to spread their comprehensive global influence, including economic, military, technological and cultural aspects. Although Russia is a major player on the world stage, it has a level of economic power or global influence equal to that of the United States and China.

(ahm)