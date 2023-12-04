loading…

Four more Israeli special forces soldiers were massacred in the war against Hamas in Gaza. A total of 126 Israeli soldiers have died in the land war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF Spokespersons Unit

GAZA – Military Israel on Sunday announced four more special forces soldiers had died in the fight against Hamas in Gaza Strip south, Palestine.

Their deaths increase the number of Zionist soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 126 people.

The four special forces soldiers who died were Sergeant First Class Liav Aloush, Sergeant First Class Urija Bayer, Master Sergeant Etan Naeh, and Master Sergeant Tal Filiba.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as quoted by i24News, Monday (18/12/2023), said three of the four soldiers died in the same battle.

Urija Bayer (20), a soldier from the Magellan Special Forces Command died of his wounds after being seriously injured on 14 December.

Liav Aloush (21), and Etan Naeh (26), are soldiers from the Duvdevan Special Forces Command.

Meanwhile, Tal Filiba (23), is a special forces soldier from the Yahalom Unit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue to fight until the end in the war against Hamas.

“Israel will achieve all our goals,” he said, referring to the release of all hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

Israel continued its attacks on Gaza on Sunday after a series of shootings, including on three topless Israeli hostages waving white flags.