The House of the Dragon is one of the biggest television bombs of the decade. But why? Why so much fascination with the HBO series?

There are 4 keys that explain the success of The House of the Dragon. The return to the fascinating world of Westeros sparked a wave of excitement among Game of Thrones fans. The reveal of the trailer for the second season at the Brazilian CCXP has fanned the flames of enthusiasm. This explosion of the Dance of the Dragons promises to lead us to another drama full of intrigue, power struggles and the majesty of the winged creatures that possess the Targaryen. But what elements have catapulted this series to stardom and kept the public hooked? Why so much emotion and so much demand?

1) It has the best of Game of Thrones

The House of the Dragon has managed to capture and amplify the elements that made Game of Thrones great. Palace intrigue, deep character development, epic, and dazzling fantasy are masterfully intertwined in this series. The unexpected twists, shifting alliances, and moral complexity of the characters keep audiences on the edge of their seats, reminding them of the magic of the original series that captivated millions. But it’s all in this HBO series. And we love everything.

2) The presence of the Targaryens in The House of the Dragon

HBO

The Targaryen dynasty has been a central focus of fascination in the world of Game of Thrones. And in The House of the Dragon it becomes the epicenter of the plot. The abundance of members of this family, each with their individual charisma and nuances, has powerfully attracted followers. But the richness of the Targaryens’ history, their legacy, and their internal conflicts are a magnet for fans. And that is why they plunge us all into the core of the civil war that is about to break out.

3) A soap opera narrative

He network of intrigues, alliances and betrayals in The House of the Dragon It is irresistible to the viewer. The series has been able to weave a narrative that unfolds like an epic soap opera, with plot twists that keep the audience in suspense. The gossip elements and complicated relationships between the characters add an addictive touch that keeps you interested in each episode.

4) No competition in the fantasy genre

HBO

Unlike other series of the genre, such as The Wheel of Time, The Rings of Power or The Witcher, The House of the Dragon has managed to position itself as the supreme reference in the world of television fantasy. The lack of competitors that can match its narrative complexity, the richness of its universe and its mastery of character construction has consolidated its dominance on the throne of fantasy television. But, of course, the world of Game of Thrones has no rival today. We will see if other future HBO Max series, such as Harry Potter, can stand up to the Seven Kingdoms.

Definitely, The House of the Dragon has managed to conjure the essence of Game of Thrones and expand the universe of Westeros in a way that has conquered the hearts of fans. With its relentless intrigue, the Targaryen dynasty as its focal point, an addictive narrative and a lack of competition to match, the series has managed to secure its place as the crown jewel of television fantasy, maintaining the flame of fascination for the world created by George RR Martin more alive than ever. Although we still have a lot to see, it is evident that we are completely in love with this fantasy universe.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.