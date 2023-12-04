loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin will run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he plans to run again in the March 2024 presidential election.

Putin announced the offer in a meeting with servicemen, where he awarded Hero of Russia medals to those who excelled during military operations in Ukraine.

Putin said he had “different thoughts at different times” on the issue, but ultimately decided to run again. “I will run for president of the Russian Federation,” he said, as reported by RT.

Here are 4 facts about the Russian presidential election in 2024

1. Elections will be held for 3 days



Photo/Reuters

According to RT, the 2024 presidential election will be held over a three-day period from March 15-17. This was revealed by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

This will be the first time a presidential election has been held in as many days. However, the multi-day format has been used in other elections in Russia after it was first introduced during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This expanded format has proven popular with voters, allowing for greater voter turnout and reducing pressure on local election committees,” explained CEC chair Ella Pamfilova. He added that keeping polling stations open for several days had become a “tradition” in the country.

2. Putin is predicted to return to power



Photo/Reuters

According to RT, Vladimir Putin was elected president of Russia in 2000 and served two terms of four years each until 2008. Although presidential terms in the country were technically unlimited at that time, an individual could only serve two consecutive terms. -continuously.

Putin later became prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev, who was Russia’s president between 2008 and 2012. During Medvedev’s tenure, the presidential term was extended to six years.

Putin has remained Russia’s president since 2012 and is currently serving his second six-year term after being re-elected in 2018.

3. There have been many changes to the Constitution



Photo/Reuters

The Russian presidency was overhauled during major constitutional reforms launched in 2020. Under the new rules, the provision of two consecutive terms for one person was abolished and a total limit of two six-year terms was imposed.

However, under an amendment proposed by famed cosmonaut-turned-lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, Putin’s term in office before the constitutional change was “cancelled,” effectively allowing him to run in 2024 – and in 2030 – if he so wishes.