Many countries are hostile to the Houthis. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There are a number of Houthi enemy countries with the strongest militaries that can be known. One of them is the United States.

Initially, the Houthi group may only be in conflict with the Yemeni government. As the conflict spreads, they also have new enemies from other countries.

Not just any choice, the Houthis make other countries their enemies for various reasons. For example, because he was involved in military intervention in Yemen's internal conflict and for other purposes.

So, who are the enemies of the Houthi group? Here are some of them that have the strongest military.

Houthi Enemy Country with the Strongest Military

1. United States

The United States is one of the countries with the most powerful military in the world. Not only do they have many soldiers and capable weapons, they also have great influence, including their membership status in NATO.

The United States is also the party that supports the Yemeni government in fighting the Houthi group. Quoting the Brookings page, Uncle Sam's country also supported Saudi Arabia when it led the coalition to crush the Houthis in 2015.

It is not clear why the US joined the fight against the Houthis. However, some observers say that Washington has concerns regarding the possible Iranian influence within the Houthi group itself.

Most recently, the United States initiated a coalition of countries to maintain security in the Red Sea from the Houthis. For information, previously the Houthi group was actively carrying out attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea towards Israel.

2. Israel

The Houthi group also makes Israel one of its enemies. Of the various reasons, they said this action was a form of support and solidarity for Palestine.

The Houthis also support Hamas in its struggle against Israel in Gaza. As a form of assistance, they are not afraid to attack Israel's border areas using missiles or drones.

Most recently, the Houthi group was carrying out attacks on ships in the Red Sea heading to Israel. Not much different, this activity is still one of his efforts to weaken Tel Aviv.

3. Arab Saudi

Saudi Arabia is also one of the strongest enemies of the Houthi group. Looking at history, tensions between the two began when Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in Yemen.