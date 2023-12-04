loading…

Police in Europe are on alert because of terror threats related to the Gaza conflict. Photo/Reuters

BERLIN – Four suspected Hamas members suspected of planning terror attacks in Europe have been arrested by German and Dutch authorities.

Three people were arrested in Germany and one in the Netherlands on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe.

Hamas is classified by the United States, the European Union and other countries as a terrorist organization.

According to Reuters, of the three people arrested in Germany, two were Lebanese citizens and one was an Egyptian citizen. The person arrested in the Netherlands is described as a Dutch citizen.

Prosecutors outlined the first name of the arrested individual, but in line with German privacy laws, prosecutors did not reveal the suspect's surname. CNN did not name the individuals.

CNN has contacted Lebanese, Egyptian and Dutch authorities for comment.

Responding to news of the arrests, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser thanked German and Dutch police authorities, stating that this “shows that our security authorities are very vigilant and act consistently.”

“The protection of Jews is our top priority. “We use all constitutional means to fight those who threaten the lives of the Jewish people and the existence of the state of Israel,” Faeser said.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann also thanked authorities for the “successful investigation,” which “contributed to ensuring that Jews in Europe can continue to live in safety and peace.”

