GAZA – Weeks of restrictions on access to food in the Gaza Strip have culminated in severe hunger and a growing risk of famine in the besieged enclave.

Since early October, Israeli attacks on Gaza have damaged local bakeries and food warehouses, as well as roads used to transport humanitarian aid. Israel's total blockade of the enclave has also restricted the entry of food, water and fuel.

4 Facts about the Hunger Crisis in Gaza Due to Attacks by the Zionist Army

1. 90% of Gaza residents experience hunger



More than 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents face high levels of acute food insecurity. This was revealed in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

The IPC, which measures the risk of famine, also reported on Thursday that 2.08 million people in Gaza face “acute food insecurity” that could be classified as under the organization's risk phase three or higher.

The IPC has five phases of acute food insecurity, ranging from none (phase one) to disaster or famine (phase five). Phases three and five are considered crisis and emergency. “Acute” food insecurity is a short-term phenomenon and tends to originate from unusual or human-caused shocks, compared with “chronic” food insecurity, which is long-term and the result of inadequate means of subsistence.

Between December and February, the entire population of Gaza is expected to be in stage three or above.

If current hostilities and limited aid continue, Gaza is also at risk of starvation in early February. The definition of hunger according to the IPC is when at least 20 percent of the population in an area is in phase five of acute food insecurity.

2. Food access in Gaza is very limited



Families in Gaza have to face a decline in the quality and quantity of food, as well as the inability to cook food due to lack of fuel.

Spending a day without eating anything has become commonplace. In early December, the World Food Program (WFP) reported that nine out of 10 people in the enclave were skipping meals for long periods of time.