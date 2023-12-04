loading…

The Bab al-Mandab route is controlled by the Houthis, making it easier for them to hijack ships affiliated with Israel.

GAZA – Yemen's Houthi group has targeted ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in attacks that the Iran-allied group says are aimed at supporting Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war.

Most recently, the Houthi group said they had carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial tanker in the Red Sea. They vowed to continue blocking ships heading to Israeli ports until Israel allows food and medical aid to enter Gaza.

4 Facts about the Bab al-Mandab shipping route being targeted during the war between Israel and Hamas

1. Known as the Gate of Tears





The Bab al-Mandab, or Gate of Tears, named for its treacherous navigation, is the outlet of the Red Sea, between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, and Djibouti and Eritrea on the African coast.

2. The Most Important Shipping Routes in the World





Bab al-Mandab is one of the most important routes in the world for shipping global commodities by sea, especially crude oil and fuel from the Gulf to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal or SUMED pipeline, as well as commodities to Asia, including Russian oil.

About 7.80 million barrels per day of crude oil and fuel shipments passed through the strait in the first 11 months of 2023, up from 6.60 million barrels per day for all of 2022, according to oil analysis firm Vortexa. On average, Vortexa is tracking 27 tankers carrying crude oil or fuel every day in 2023, up from 20 last year.

According to the Energy Information Administration, 12% of total seaborne oil trade in the first half of 2023 as well as 8% of LNG trade passed through the Bab al-Mandab, SUMED pipeline and Suez Canal.

3. Was a Blockade during the Yom Kippur War

Bab al-Mandab was the site of a naval blockade of Israel by Egypt during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

4. Has a Width of 18 Miles





According to Reuters, Bab al-Mandab is 18 miles wide at its narrowest point, making tanker traffic difficult and limited to two lanes for incoming and outgoing shipping, separated by the island of Perim.

