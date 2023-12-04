Suara.com – After starring in the dramas The Sound of Magic and Why Her? in 2022, handsome Korean actor

Korean artist Hwang In Yeop is ready to star in the new drama, Family by Choice. It is reported that the newest Korean drama will only be released next year.

Family by Choice or also known as Prefabricated Family is a new romantic drama that will air on JTBC in 2024.

Besides Hwang In Yeop, other Korean artists who also starred in the drama are Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung. The 3 stars are sure to be the main cast.

So, without any further delay, let's take a look at the following facts about Family by Choice.

1. Family by Choice stories that make you curious

Three popular Korean stars, namely Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung have been confirmed to star in the new drama entitled Family by Choice (working title). This is a new Korean drama with a romantic genre and will air next year on JTBC.

Led by director Kim Seung Ho, the drama Family by Choice will highlight the romance story between three people who are not related by blood, but spent their teenage years together and consider each other as family. They will later reunite after 10 years.

2. Hwang In Yeop's character

Hwang In Yeop is ready to play Kim San Ha, a handsome young man who doesn't seem to have any flaws. Kim San Ha grew up with Yoon Joo Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Joon (Bae Hyun Sung) like siblings.

After leaving them, Kim San Ha will reunite with Yoon Joo Won and Kang Hae Joon after 10 years. This is Hwang In Yeop's new drama after The Sound of Magic and Why Her? in 2022. This handsome actor, born in 1991, also succeeded in attracting viewers in the dramas The Tale of Nokdu, 18 Again, and True Beauty.

3. Jung Chaeyeon's character

Jung Chaeyeon will play the role of a pleasant and warm girl named Yoon Joo Won. Receiving a lot of love from her father who runs a kalguksu or Korean noodle dish restaurant, Yoon Joo Won grew up to be an optimistic and strong girl.

No matter what the people around him say, Yoon Joo Won considers Kim San Ha and Kang Hae Joon to be his family and relies on them very much. This is Jung Chaeyeon's new drama after The Golden Spoon in 2022. This beautiful actress, born in 1997, has also starred in the dramas Drinking Solo, Reunited Worlds, Marry Me Now?, My First First Love Season 1 and 2, and The King's Affection.

4. Bae Hyun Sung's character

Bae Hyun Sung will captivate the audience through his acting as an adorable and cheerful young man named Kang Hae Joon. Even though he faced difficulties at a young age, Kang Hae Joon remained positive.

Kang Hae Joon loves Yoon Joo Won and Kim San Ha sincerely and considers them like family. Family by Choice is Bae Hyun Sung's new drama after Miraculous Brothers which just ended in August 2023. This young actor, born in 1999, has also appeared in the dramas What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Extraordinary You, Hospital Playlist Season 1 and 2, Dear M, Our Blues, and Gaus Electronics.

Those are some facts about Family by Choice, a new romantic Korean drama starring Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung as the main characters.

