Four presidential candidates are competing in Egypt’s presidential election. Photo/Al Jazeera.

CAIRO – Egypt’s presidential election is scheduled to take place over three days starting December 10. The election was attended by four presidential candidates (capres) after a decade of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi coming to power through a coup.

El-Sisi, a former defense minister, is the clear favorite even though he sees the economy in rapid decline and faces criticism from Western partners and human rights groups over his human rights record.

In October, el-Sisi announced his candidacy after a three-day conference entitled “The Story of a Homeland” that outlined his achievements over the past two terms.

Egyptians living abroad voted at 121 Egyptian embassies and consulates around the world from December 1 to 3.

The following are the 4 presidential candidates who are competing in the presidential election.

1. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi



Photo/Reuters

The incumbent, President el-Sisi, is running as an independent candidate despite promising in 2018 that he would not seek a third term.

He served as Egypt’s defense minister from 2012 to 2013 and as deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014. During both roles, he was a general in the Egyptian army, and served as director of military intelligence since 2010.

El-Sisi resigned from the military in 2014 to run for president, as he was prohibited from doing so as a member of the armed forces.

Due to his military experience, he has strong networks with Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.

Three candidates are facing el-Sisi in this election.

2. Abdul Sanad Yamama

Abdel Sanad Yamama leads the liberal Wafd Party and is running with the motto “Save Egypt” because, in his opinion, Egypt needs saving.