loading…

There were four diseases suffered by Israeli soldiers after attacking Gaza, Palestine. One of them is mentally ill. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are a number of diseases that soldiers suffer from Israel after attacking Gaza, Palestine. One of them is related to mental health.

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. Calls for a ceasefire and a solution to end the war have not yielded results.

Apart from the large number of casualties among Palestinians, there was an unusual sight that befell the Israeli army. Recently, some of them were reported to have experienced a number of illnesses during the war. Anything?

Diseases that Affected Israeli Soldiers after Attacking Palestine

1. Dysentery

Dysentery is a health problem in the form of an infection in the intestines that triggers diarrhea accompanied by mucus and blood. One of the causes is Shigella bacterial infection.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza were suffering from dysentery. Quoting Palestine Chronicle, Wednesday (13/12/2023), at least 18 soldiers received medical treatment in early December.

Instead of being injured due to enemy attacks, they were treated for an outbreak of dysentery and diarrhea.

Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, Dr Tal Bros suspects that Shigella bacteria are the cause of the outbreak of dysentery.

Furthermore, he added that these health problems could have a negative impact on the condition of Israeli soldiers. Unmitigated, the direct impact could disrupt the implementation of ongoing combat operations.