What are the DC movies we are going to see in 2024? What superhero movies does this studio have in store for us? Take note of what’s coming soon!

There are 4 DC movies that we will see in 2024. Next year is full of news. There are films with great box office forecasts. However, we are also going to have a few superhero movies. And the same thing happens with the releases that the DCU and Warner Bros. Pictures have prepared for us to enjoy in movie theaters and our comfortable homes.

Take note of all of them, because they will surely delight all superhero lovers. Here we go with the DC movies coming out in 2024! They surely give a lot to talk about among viewers.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Directed again by Todd Phillips, written by Scott Silver and starring Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck) and Lady Gaga (Harleen Quinzel), Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the DC movies we will see in 2024. More specifically, next October 4th. This time, Arthur will be locked up in Arkham Asylum. It is there, once inside the most famous and tricky marriage in Gotham City, where he will meet Harley Quinn. And then everything will be crazy again. Or maybe not. We will have to wait to find out.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths

It has been revealed that the first part of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will be released on January 24, 2024, available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD formats. It is one of the DC movies we will see next year. During the beginning of the saga, the Anti-Monitor is released into the Multiverse. The villain destroys his Earth, while the Monitor tries to recruit heroes from different dimensions.

But it doesn’t end well for him. Ultimately, Brainiac recruits other villains to control other Earths. Parts 2 and 3 are also expected to premiere during 2024. Probably spread throughout the calendar year. And they will mark the end of the so-called “Tomorrowverse.” Take note of these DC movies.

Watchmen is one of the DC movies in 2024

One of the DC films that fans are most excited about in 2024. The adaptation of Watchmen will once again explore the legendary comic by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. A myth among readers around the world DC myth. Previously, we saw it represented on the big screen with Zack Snyder’s 2009 film and on television with the 2019 HBO series.

It is not yet known if the animated film will present a new narrative within the Watchmen universe similar to the 2019 series. Or if, on the contrary, it will offer a completely new adaptation of Alan Moore’s comic book story. Outside the main universe, Watchmen features retired superheroes who, having significantly influenced the political landscape of their world, are brought out of retirement when one of their own is murdered, forcing them back into action.. One of the most anticipated DC movies of 2024.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Max Latin America plans to release Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires in 2024. One of the most original DC movies of next year! The original animated film places the Dark Knight in the historical context of Mexico during the Aztec Empire. The story follows Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec who seeks to avenge the murder of his father at the hands of the Spanish conquistadors, training with the bat god Tzinacan to confront the invasion and protect the temple of King Montezuma.

These are the most anticipated DC movies of 2024. Which one catches your attention the most?

