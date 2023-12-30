Since this year, enthusiasts have something to look forward to again. Previously, a transitional arrangement was in force that had to raise the minimum age to qualify for an O plate from 25 to 30 years, so that the earliest possible registration year remained at 1992 for five years. That has now come to an end, so we can count on a new batch of vintage cars every year… And this time too, there are interesting models among them.

Opel Tigra

Take the Opel Tigra for example and tell us that you would give it its thirty years of age. Make no mistake, however: this could well become a worthy classic. The Tigra is reminiscent of a time when manufacturers did not convert their B-segment hatchbacks into SUVs, but into coupes. Underneath the skin, you are secretly driving a second-generation Corsa, but with four-cylinder petrol engines up to 106 hp and prices from around 2,000 euros, you can hardly complain… If you find one, because examples from the first years of construction have become quite rare .

Audi RS2 Avant

Speaking of rare: just look for an Audi RS2 Avant. It also saw the light of day in 1994, when Audi placed the platform and body of its 80 in the competent hands of group member Porsche. It pumped out 315 hp from the 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbo engine and, as befits a potent Audi, that horsepower was delivered to all four wheels. However, production was limited to two years, during which 2,200 originally planned but ultimately 2,891 RS2 Avants were actually built. That makes the powerhouse quite rare and its price tag is also worth it: you won’t get it for less than 60,000 euros.

Audi A4

The limited production of the RS2 Avant is not a complete surprise, because its successor was actually ready in its launch year. After the Audi 80, the very first A4 came onto the market and that also happened in 1994. The A4 came with modern petrol and diesel engines and to make you realize how old you are, it looks thanks to a timeless design absolutely not 30 years old. So confuse your environment and just stick an O-plate on it from around 2,000 euros, although you will have to be lucky to find one from the first year of manufacture as production only started in October.

Fiat Cinquecento Sporting

On the other hand, would you rather spend those 2,000 euros on something that you can enjoy every day? Then look no further than the Fiat Cinquecento Sporting, the car that probably offers the best balance between money and fun. For example, the Cinquecento itself was secretly launched in 1991, but we had to wait until 1994 for this sporty variant. It was worth the wait, because Fiat had revised everything from the looks to the suspension and the gearbox. This also applies to its 1.1-liter engine, which managed to cough up an impressive… 54 hp. However, that was just enough to have fun with this 700 kilogram light car.

Range Rover P38

Well, chances are that you expect a little more luxury from your classic car and then 1994 is there to serve you at your beck and call. That was when the second generation of the Range Rover was launched under the factory name ‘P38’. It offered more luxury than before thanks to air suspension and all kinds of electrically operated gadgets inside, although we must admit that these are all things that can — and will — break. However, this does not apply to the engines, where you were given the choice of a 2.5-liter diesel engine from BMW or a V8 of 4.0 or 4.6 liters. Nowadays you can find good looking examples from around 6,000 euros.

Citroën Evasion/Peugeot 806/…

However, you don’t have to pay that much for a little space. In 1994, the then PSA group launched its range of ‘Eurovans’, for which they teamed up with the FCA of Fiat and Lancia, for example – a harbinger for Stellantis, anyone? The result was known as Citroën Evasion, Peugeot 806, Fiat Ulysse or Lancia Zeta and combined a gigantic interior space with sharp lines that you could only have found in the 90’s. In terms of engine, there were mainly modest petrol and diesel engines, but with a bit of luck you can get a 2.0-liter turbo block and get 147 hp in your Eurovan.

BMW 7 Series (E38)

However, that could be better… Much better, because in 1994 you could also park a real Bond car in your driveway. Although Tomorrow Never Dies was only released in 1997, the BMW 7 Series that 007 drove in that film had already been on the market for a few years. In his case it was a 750iL with a 5.4-liter V12, but there were also more than enough examples with V8 blocks and of course BMW’s iconic inline-six under the hood. You can find them from around 6,000 euros and we don’t think that’s money for one of the most elegant Siebeners ever.

Toyota RAV4

Yet such a BMW may not deserve classic status as much as this Toyota. In 1994, the very first RAV4 came onto the market and whether you like it or not: that was one of the founders of the SUV hype. However, that is not the only reason why the Japanese can be a good investment, because a three-door copy in a funny color also looks ridiculously characterful. In addition, every first-generation RAV4 had all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 129 hp. In short: a nice, usable classic with a price tag starting at around 3,000 euros.

Maserati Quattroporte

However, you can also treat yourself to a car with a slightly more resounding name. How about ‘Maserati Quattroporte’, for example, and imagine the lilting accent and hand gestures for yourself. The fourth generation of the sports sedan was launched in 1994 and initially had a 2.8-liter six-cylinder engine — or in Italian: ‘Seicilindri’ — with 280 hp. Later there was also an ‘Ottocilindri’ with a 3.2-liter V8 and up to 330 hp, but you won’t be able to park it under your O-plate yet as it only went into production in 1997. In any case, the V6 is more than fast enough, or at least for a quite vulnerable piece of technology costing around 12,000 euros.

Renault Clio Williams

We end up with a Renault Clio, but not just any Clio. For example, the first generation of Renault’s famous hatchback actually came on the market in 1990, but in 1994 the French added perhaps the most desirable version to the range: the Clio Williams. It was dedicated to the Formula 1 team of the same name and put words into action thanks to a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter sixteen-valve engine with 147 hp. As a result, your Cliootje suddenly reached 215 km/h, which made it the fastest in the range at the time. The prices are accordingly: nowadays you pay around 30,000 euros for it.