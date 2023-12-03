Suara.com – A three year old toddler suffered a fracture at the nape of his neck as a result of violence by the victim’s aunt’s boyfriend. The incident occurred on Jalan Kecubung, Gang Asem, RT6/4, Batu Ampar, Kramat Jati, East Jakarta.

This cruel act went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the Instagram accounts that uploaded it was @warungjurnalis.

In this account, the perpetrator’s behavior is not clearly visible because the video is censored. However, the poor toddler’s voice was so hysterical.

Even though the toddler screamed hysterically, none of the neighbors tried to help the child.

“For two months, the victim was often beaten, burned with cigarettes and strangled. “The motives of the perpetrators are not yet known,” the account was quoted as saying Suara.comSunday (10/12/2023).

It is known that the victim was entrusted to his biological aunt, because the victim’s parents worked as migrant workers abroad.

This incident was revealed when the perpetrator took the victim to the hospital. At that time, the perpetrator argued that the victim had broken his neck as a result of the fall.

However, the hospital did not simply believe the perpetrator, because at that time burn marks were found on the victim’s body.

Meanwhile, Kramat Jati Police Chief, Kompol Rusit Malaka, said that this incident has now been handled by the East Jakarta Metro Police PPA unit.

His party has also arrested the perpetrator, and is currently still investigating his motive for abusing the victim.

“The police will handle it,” he said briefly, via WhatsApp message, Sunday.