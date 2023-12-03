loading…

Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border, southern Israel, October 9, 2023. Photo/AP

BEIRUT – There are a number of wars that Israel failed to win in its history. Some of these were against fighter groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Since declaring independence in 1948, Israel has been involved in many wars. Especially from a group of Arab countries that do not accept its existence.

History records that Israel often wins when fighting with coalitions of Arab countries. However, it turns out that there were also several battles that they failed to win.

The War that Israel Failed to Win

1. Lebanon War II

The Second Lebanon War took place between Israel and the Hezbollah fighter group. The time itself is around 12 July-14 August 2006.

Quoting Middle East Monitor, this war occurred when Israel planned to destroy Hezbollah’s positions in southern Lebanon and Beirut. The Jewish state launched attacks from land, sea and air.

The conflict was triggered by an ambush by Hezbollah of an Israeli military vehicle that was patrolling the border near Lebanon. At that time, three of his soldiers were killed and two others were detained.

Hezbollah offers a prisoner exchange deal. However, Israel responded with attacks from land to air.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) recorded that at least 1,109 Lebanese were killed. Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, dozens of civilians were also killed.

The war ended after the UN issued Security Council Resolution 1701. After that, a ceasefire took effect and Israel lifted the naval blockade on Lebanon.