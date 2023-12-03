loading…

GAZA – As Israeli forces expand their operations further into the Gaza Strip, they have issued new evacuation orders, particularly in the central and southern parts. They use various cruel and inhumane methods.

The UN estimates that around four out of five people in Gaza have had to flee their homes as a result of the war, and the US has issued a warning to Israel to protect civilians – which Israel says it is doing with “maximum efforts”.

Here are 3 cruel ways Zionists are expelling Gaza residents

1. Make a map that divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of blocks



According to the BBC, one of the ways they spread evacuation instructions is through an online map that divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of blocks.

Residents are urged to monitor developments in the zones where they live and “follow IDF (Israel Defense Forces) instructions through various media”.

2. Using Social Media



Israel used social media to issue new evacuation orders for around 20 areas in southern Gaza. A map accompanying the post included arrows pointing to areas further south where he said civilians should go.

3. Sharing QR Codes



The IDF has also distributed leaflets in the region ordering residents to evacuate, sometimes including QR codes linked to maps, and making phone calls warning residents of impending attacks.

This approach has drawn criticism.

According to the BBC, Sari Bashi from Human Rights Watch said Israel asked people “who don’t have electricity or internet to scan bar codes to find out where they need to go”.

He also said Israel told people to flee “when there was no safe place to go”, and no safe way to get there.

