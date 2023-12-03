Three rumored aspects of the next movie The Fantastic Four that could ruin it.

Since The Fantastic Four They debuted in the issue The Fantastic Four nº 1 (1961), by Stan Lee y Jack Kirbyin an eponymous adventure, Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm/Richards (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) y Ben Grimm (What), also known as the Marvel’s First Familythey became the primal superheroes of The House of Ideaswhich served as a starting signal for the creation of new characters, in addition to the recovery of some old ones.

It is not surprising, therefore, that, in addition to cartoon series and video games, The Fantastic Four have appeared in live-action films. However, none of the previous adaptations have managed to captivate the public, so Marvel Studios He will try again in 2025. However, some of the leaked information about his plot has not completely convinced the public, as we demonstrate in the following sections of this article.

The multiversal origin of the Fantastic Four

It is still curious that The Fantastic Four be the Marvel’s First Family but they have not yet made their appearance in the UCMwhich has been in operation since 2008. We know that there is a rights issue involved, but that is not a justification within the plot, so the possibility of explaining that the group spent several years trapped in the quantum world was considered, reason why they could not help against threats as dangerous as that of Thanos.

However, since we are within a multiversal saga, in which different dimensions come into contact, it seems that it has been decided that The Fantastic Four come from another reality, which is not that it is a bad solution, but it still sounds a little shocking that the team of superheroes that laid the first stone for the comics of Marvel are in their current position does not belong to the original line of the UCM.

Silver Estela’s sex change

Throughout his publishing career, Galactus has had various heralds, as we already commented at the time, among whom we can distinguish people of both sexes, as is the case of Frankie Rayesomeone that all followers of Marvel must recognize as a herald of Galactuswhich we would care to see on the big screen on some occasion.

So why would his appearance in the movie be a mistake? The Fantastic Four that will be released in 2025? Simply because in said film the first arrival of the Devourer of Worlds to our planet is an iconic adventure of the franchise, originally published in the comics 48, 49 y 50 of Fantastic Fourunder the titles The Coming of Galactus!, If This Be Doomsday y The Starling Saga of Silver Surferrespectively, by Stan Lee y Jack Kirby.

And, precisely, one of those responsible for making this a great story is none other than Silver Stelea character with such an interesting development and such a complex moral duality that he knew how to gain a place in the hearts of the fans of The Fantastic Four. And the thing is, if it is proven that something works as it was conceived at the time, why are we going to change it?

The Invisible Woman as main character

The fact that it is also known The Fantastic Four as the Marvel’s First Family It goes beyond the family ties that unite three of its members. And this team of superheroes, despite facing an innumerable amount of dangers, stand out, mainly, for all of them behaving as a family would, with its ups and downs, who always solves problems together.

However, making one of the members stand out above the others breaks with that concept of a united family that Stan Lee y Jack Kirby They wanted to make it clear when they created The Fantastic Four. If it were a television series, in which each of the characters can have an episode to shine with their own light, it would make more sense, but in a film they should all have a similar importance.

In any case, if it were absolutely necessary to highlight someone above the rest, it should be a matter of Mister Fantasticwho is the leader of the group (except for that time when he was absent and was replaced by The thing) and the most intelligent of the four, so it could be half justified, while the Invisible Womanregardless of her sex and despite being an essential member of the group, she has more defensive powers than offensive ones, which does not make her the greatest rival in a fight against supervillains, which is one of the most important parts of any film. Superheros.