He’s coming, he’s coming. Indeed, the dear good Saint. Because you shouldn’t count on the Tesla Cybertruck. Although deliveries of Tesla’s latest pickup have officially started in the US of A, it is almost certain that the megalomaniac Cybertruck will not find its way to Belgium. How does that happen? Well, not least for the reasons below.

1: Western Europe is not a pickup market

Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet and co sell millions of pickups in the United States every year. Thoroughbred pick-ups, with the proportions of a small terraced house and an engine overflowing with cylinders. Although pick-ups are also registered in Western Europe, these are marginal figures worldwide. So the suds may not be worth the coals.

2: European regulations

Oh well, everyone knows that the majority of customers will not buy the Cybertruck to do pick-up things with it. Correct. Because the Cybertruck is actually a bold statement. One that must nevertheless comply with European guidelines if it wants to be sold on European soil. Did you know, for example, that protruding parts of a car must be rounded by law in Europe so that there are no sharp edges? Well, that 3.2 millimeter rounding is not possible on the 1.4 millimeter thick sheet metal of the Cybertruck.

3: European regulations, bis

Although European regulations are not stopping. Because the gross vehicle weight of the Cybertruck easily exceeds the maximum weight that drivers are allowed to drive with a B driving license. In other words: the Cybertruck has the weight of a truck (3.6 to 4.5 tons), so you will need to have a truck driver’s license in Belgium and other countries in Europe.

Do you regret that the Cybertruck is not coming to Europe? Or are you still hoping for a Christmas miracle? Let us know in the comments!