Henry Kissinger is known as a hated diplomat in Muslim countries. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Henry Kissinger, a divisive and polarizing US diplomat whose promotion of US hegemony shaped the post-World War II world, died on Wednesday. He is 100 years old.

Kissinger, often criticized for his murderous legacy on US foreign policy, died at his home in Connecticut, which he built through the wealth he acquired during and after his government career.

Born to a German Jewish family in Furth, Bavaria, in 1923, Kissinger fled Nazi Germany with his family for New York in 1938. At the age of 20, he became a US citizen and served in the Army’s intelligence division until the end of World War II. World War.

Kissinger attended Harvard University, graduating with a PhD in 1954. While studying, he worked for the US government’s Psychological Strategy Board – a unit established by the White House in 1951 to encourage US support and “democracy” against communism.

Kissinger is considered a controversial figure in the Arab world because of his role in shaping US foreign policy, particularly towards the Middle East. For many, his actions fueled instability, prioritized strategic interests over moral principles, and left a legacy of geopolitical maneuvering that compromised justice and human rights.

Here are 3 reasons why Henry Kissinger is so hated in the Arab world.

1. Establish US Support for Israel



Photo/Reuters

According to The New Arab, Kissinger played an important role in strengthening relations between the US and Israel, forcing US foreign policy to shift towards the Zionist state.

The US became Israel’s main ally when it served under the administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

During the Arab-Israeli war of 1973, which killed more than 20,000 Arabs and about 2,500 Israelis, Kissinger saw that Israel had the full arsenal to prevent an “Arab victory.”

His warlike appetite led America to provide emergency military aid to Israel during the war that reversed the early victories of the Egyptian and Syrian armies.