The Palestinian territories were annexed by Israel from time to time. Israel's actions in Palestine are actually an extension of British colonialism. Photo/Global Ministries

JAKARTA – State of Israel was founded on Palestinian land in 1948 with British blessing and support. At that time, England had the status of colonial or colonialist over the territory they called the “British Mandate for Palestine”.

In 1917, Britain issued the Balfour Declaration, which supported the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine. This declaration was the result of pressure from Zionist groups in Britain and the United States (US).

The Balfour Declaration was the forerunner to the establishment of the State of Israel, where Palestine never received British blessing.

After World War II, Britain handed over its mandate in Palestine to the UN.

The UN then divided Palestine into two countries, namely Israel and Palestine.

However, this division was not accepted by the Palestinians, who felt that they had been cheated.

Israel then declared its statehood in 1948. This sparked the First Arab-Israeli War, which ended with Israel's victory. Israel then expanded its territory into the Palestinian territories it occupied.

3 Reasons Israel's Actions in Palestine Are an Extension of British Colonization

Israel's actions in Palestine can be seen as an extension of British colonialism for several reasons.

First, Britain was the first to support the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine.

Second, Britain was the first to divide Palestine into two countries – even though it used the “hands” of the UN, which then led to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.