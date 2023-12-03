loading…

The call for an oil embargo on Israel was unsuccessful because it was rejected by Arab countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel's military offensive on Gaza following an attack on October 7 by the territory's ruling Hamas Islamist group has led to calls in the Middle East, particularly from OPEC member Iran, to use oil as a weapon to punish Israel.

The conflict has led many analysts, oil market observers and politicians to liken it to the OPEC embargo of 1973, when Arab oil producers stopped oil exports to several of Israel's allies, including the United States and Britain, following the Israeli-Arab war that year. .

But analysts and OPEC sources say today's energy world is much different from 50 years ago, and play down the possibility of a new embargo.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, or OPEC+, met in Vienna on Sunday to decide output policy, and sources told Reuters that additional output cuts were likely on the table.

3 Reasons Call for Oil Embargo on Israel Hits Dead End

1. Called for Iran which does not have a grand coalition



Last October, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel and expel all Israeli ambassadors.

Four sources from OPEC, which produces a third of the world's oil and includes several Muslim countries including Iran, told Reuters at the time that no immediate action or emergency meeting was planned by the group in light of Iran's comments.

On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim countries that have normalized ties with Israel to sever those ties for at least a “limited time”, weeks after he called for an Islamic oil and food embargo against Israel.

During a joint summit between OIC and Arab League members in Riyadh on November 11, Muslim countries did not agree to impose broad sanctions on Israel, as requested by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

2. Learning from the 1973 Experience



In 1973, Arab OPEC producers led by Saudi Arabia imposed an oil embargo on the United States in retaliation for its support of Israel in the Middle East war in October of that year. The embargo, and subsequent production cuts, soon targeted other countries, including Britain, the Netherlands and Japan.