Ukraine's war against Russia will get tougher in 2024. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The conflict in Ukraine will enter its third calendar year. The front lines have barely moved in recent months, but could the course of the war change in 2024?

President Volodomyr Zelensky admitted his country's spring offensive had not achieved the expected success. Russia still controls about 18% of Ukraine's territory.

1. The war will drag on but not forever



This prediction was expressed by Barbara Zanchetta, Department of War Studies, King's College London.

The prospects for an end to the war in Ukraine remain bleak. Compared to last year, Vladimir Putin is stronger, more powerful politically than militarily.

“The situation on the battlefield remains uncertain. Recently, Ukraine's winter offensive appeared to have stalled. But there has been no Russian breakthrough either. More than ever, the outcome depends on political decisions taken far from the center of the conflict – in Washington and in Brussels, ” said Zanchetta, reported by the BBC.

The impressive show of Western unity shown in 2022, and which persisted throughout 2023, is starting to falter.

The US defense aid package is being held hostage by what President Biden has called “petty politics” in Washington. And the future of EU economic aid appears to depend on Hungary's incongruence.

'Hesitancy in Western countries has emboldened Putin. “His recent public appearances and defiant statements suggest that as far as he is concerned, Russia is in this for the long haul,” Zanchetta said, as reported by the BBC.

The EU's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova is more than symbolic. This implicitly means continued support for Kyiv, as Ukraine's future in the EU would be unlikely if Russia achieved a complete victory.