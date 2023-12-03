loading…

GAZA – Egypt proposes a three-phase plan to end the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. However, both Israel and Hamas reportedly rejected Egypt's proposed plan.

“The Israeli war cabinet is convening and among other topics, they are expected to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of the hostages,” an Israeli official told CNN. The source did not acknowledge Egypt's reported proposal.

In the view of CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid, Egypt's three-phase deal will guarantee the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. However, it is still difficult to reach agreement.

3 Phases of Egypt's Proposed Peace Plan to End Israel and Hamas War

1. Israel stops military operations for 1 to 2 weeks



In the first phase of the plan, Israel is expected to halt its military operations for one to two weeks so that Hamas can free 40 hostages, including women and the elderly.

2. Creating an Agreement to Exchange the Bodies of Hamas Fighters and Israeli Hostages



The second stage includes an agreement to exchange the bodies of Hamas fighters held by Israel with the bodies of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

3. Release all Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages



The third phase of the plan “includes an ‘all for all’ agreement. That means Israel will release 6,000 Palestinian prisoners and for the remaining Israeli hostages – including soldiers – held by Hamas.

The third phase also includes the end of the war, with Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and “the establishment of a technocratic government in Gaza that will not be affiliated with Hamas and will have the support of the US, Egypt and Qatar.”

Last week, Hamas said Palestinian factions would not agree to any talks on a prisoner exchange until Israel ends its military operation in Gaza.

The three-phase plan was also outlined by Israeli and other international media, citing various officials and diplomatic sources.

