This weekend, immerse yourself in an exceptional movie experience with three Oscar-winning films available on Amazon Prime Video.

The platform not only offers a wide variety of content, but also houses cinematographic gems that have left an indelible mark in the history of cinema.

The pianist

Directed by Roman Polanski, this stunning masterpiece offers a moving portrait of the struggle for survival during the Holocaust. Based on the memoirs of the Polish-Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilmanmasterfully performed by Adrien Brody, the film transports viewers to Warsaw during World War II.

Polanski's visceral direction captures the desolation and humanity in the midst of horror, taking home three Oscars, including Best Director and Best Leading Actor. It is one of the most recognized films about this time in history and It is available on Amazon Prime.

Yo, Tonya

This fascinating look at the tumultuous life of figure skater Tonya Harding offers a unique narrative. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film combines pseudo-documentary interviews with dramatized scenes to explore the events surrounding the infamous attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. Margot Robbie shines in the title role, capturing Harding's complexity and humanity, while Allison Janney took the Oscar for her performance as Tonya's mother.

Joker

Directed by Todd Phillips, this dark and provocative film chronicles the transformation of failed comedian Arthur Fleck into the iconic DC Comics villain, the Joker. Joaquin Phoenix Delivers a Visceral, Award-Winning Performanceexploring the psychological complexities that lead to the character's descent into madness.

The film earned eleven Oscar nominations and won in the categories of Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score. Although still does not relate to the rest of the DC world of cinemais one of the most peculiar superhero movies (focused on a villain) of this decade.

