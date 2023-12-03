It looks like we have 3 new Mystery Gifts! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your new gifts. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed a first gift which gives us the following:

10 MT 223 (Eco Metallic). It is obtained by accessing Mystery Gift and then Receive online. No code required. Valid until mid-January 2024

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Receive via Internet'

And then we also have these two additional codes:

SUPEREFFECT1VE gives us 1 Expert Tape G0TCHAP0KEM0N gives us 30 Speed ​​Ball Both codes last until February 28, 2025

And these are the steps To follow to redeem codes:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Get with Code/Password' and enter the code to claim your gift

All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (2023)

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

