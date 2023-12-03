loading…

A handler dressed as Santa Claus gives gifts to an elephant to give to students ahead of Christmas celebrations at an elementary school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK – There are three countries neighboring Indonesia that do not have a holiday at Christmas. These three are included in the Southeast Asia region.

Christmas Day, which falls every December 25, is a major Christian holiday which in several countries is considered a national holiday.

However, of the many countries, there are still some that do not designate Christmas as a national holiday. There are even those who oppose Christmas celebrations in their country.

3 Neighboring Countries of Indonesia That Don't Have Holidays on Christmas Day

1. Brunei Darussalam

The first neighboring country to Indonesia that does not have a holiday at Christmas is Brunei Darussalam. Not only that, this country has even completely banned Christmas celebrations since December 22 2015.

Reporting from the Independent, anyone caught celebrating Christmas illegally in Brunei can face up to five years in prison, according to the declaration of the Sultan of Brunei.

The implementation of the Christmas ban was due to concerns that the celebration could mislead Muslims in the country. Considering that Islam is the majority religion in this oil-rich country.

However, Christians and other people can still celebrate Christmas, but must do so in private and must first notify the authorities.

Even officials from the Ministry of Religion have also reportedly visited local businesses to ensure they are not displaying Christmas decorations, including Santa hats and Christmas greeting banners.

2. Vietnam

This country, whose religions are predominantly Buddhist and Taoist, also does not make Christmas a holiday. However, Christmas celebrations are so popular in Vietnam due to increased exposure to Western culture.