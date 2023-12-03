The situation that Marvel Studios is going through is very complicated. This crisis is hitting him hard. But there are three films that have everything to save the project and give the Multiverse Saga the push it needs.

After facing criticism and disappointment with some of his latest projects, the future of Marvel Studios seems to hang by a thin thread. Viewers and critics have pointed out certain stumbles in the studio's recent trajectory, raising questions about the direction the MCU will take.

However, in the midst of this atmosphere of uncertainty at Marvel Studios, three films are glimpsed that could serve as beacons of hope, potential saviors that have the potential to revitalize and take the studio to new heights. Those movies are the following. Take note, because great proposals are coming!

Deadpool 3 (2024)

The third installment of Deadpool is in the works, and it is expected to maintain the irreverent and humorous tone that characterized the first films. This character, played by Ryan Reynolds, has been a unique addition to the Marvel universe due to its fourth-wall breaking style and rating R, something unusual in superhero productions. Deadpool 3 is going to change everything.

The X-Men reboot at Marvel Studios (No date)

Following the acquisition of the rights to the X-Men characters by Disney (and, consequently, Marvel Studios), a relaunch of this franchise is expected. The X-Men are one of the most popular superhero teams in comics. And a new approach is anticipated to introduce these characters into the MCU.

The new Fantastic Four movie (2025)

Marvel Studios has announced plans for a new version of The Fantastic Four, an iconic superhero team within the comic book universe. After previous attempts to bring these characters to the big screen, This new film is expected to present them in a more faithful and exciting way for fans..

These films have great potential to reinvigorate public interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its success could play a crucial role in the future of the studio and the MCU, further expanding the superhero universe and offering new narratives for fans eager for exciting stories and beloved characters. I hope they do not disappoint us and their proposals do not fail.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.