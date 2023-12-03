Suara.com – On December 17 2023, at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Bhayangkara FC managed to beat Persita Tangerang with a score of 3-0 in the match week 23 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024.

This victory felt special because their star player, Radja Nainggolan, successfully made his debut in BRI Liga 1.

Suara.com has collected a number of interesting facts regarding Radja Nainggolan's debut in BRI Liga 1 2023-2024. Here's the review.

1. Accept the invitation to exchange jerseys

Bhayangkara FC's new foreign midfielder, Radja Nainggolan, suffered an injury ahead of the match against PSM Makassar in BRI Liga 1 2023-2024. (Doc. Bhayangkara FC)

After the match in Week 23 of Liga 1 2023/2024 between Bhayangkara FC and Persita Tangerang at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, on Sunday (17/12/2023), Bhayangkara FC midfielder Radja Nainggolan accepted an invitation to exchange jerseys from Philippine national team defender, Christian Rontini .

Christian Rontini approached Radja Nainggolan, and the two were seen chatting on the sidelines.

Finally, Christian Rontini managed to get the former Inter Milan player's costume.

2. Called a Positive Impact by Coach Persita

Divaldo Alves, coach of Persita Tangerang, sees Radja Nainggolan's arrival at Bhayangkara FC as something that will have a positive impact on the development of Indonesian football.

“For Indonesian football, bringing the name Radja Nainggolan is good,” said Divaldo Alves.

3. Mario Gomez is satisfied with Radja Nainggolan's debut

Coach Mario Gomez expressed his satisfaction with Radja Nainggolan's performance in his debut with Bhayangkara FC when facing Persita Tangerang in the match week 23 of Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, on Sunday (17/12/2023).

Gomez said that Radja Nainggolan's game looked very simple.

“He played well, he is a player in a good category, I was waiting for the right time to play him,” said Mario Gomez after the match.

“He really knows when to take the ball.”

“He played smartly, in general very well,” continued the coach from Argentina.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam