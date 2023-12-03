Suara.com – Indonesia successfully hosted the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This success drew positive comments from FIFA President, Gianni Infantino. Infantito even encouraged Indonesia to return as a candidate to host the U-20 World Cup in 2025.

Suara.com has summarized a number of interesting comments from Infantino after Indonesia successfully hosted the 2023 U-17 World Cup,

Praise the Friendliness of the Indonesian People

Not only did he receive praise for the implementation, Gianni also gave his appreciation to Indonesia for managing to prepare everything perfectly.

This is Indonesia’s first experience in holding an international class competition.

“Indonesia has been a great host.”

“They gave us a warm welcome and unparalleled hospitality,” said Gianni Infantino.

Surprised by the large number of spectators

Not only about hospitality, Infantito admitted that he was surprised by the large number of spectators during this tournament.

In fact, he did not expect that the number of spectators who attended the championship would reach around 500 thousand people from the start to the end of the event.

On average, the number of spectators present during the competition reached 11 thousand, exceeding FIFA’s target previously set at 10 thousand.

“We had over 1,000 volunteers and a record number of spectators in the stadium.”

“It was a lot, almost half a million people came to the game,” said Gianni.

Call Indonesia a Beautiful Country

Infantito also surprisingly called Indonesia a beautiful country.

“What surprised us all was the way we were welcomed into this country.”

“A beautiful country that welcomes the world.”

“So, a big thank you to Indonesia,” he concluded.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam