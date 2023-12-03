The three comics that were altered in their audiovisual adaptations.

Although there is an immense number of fictional characters whose first appearance was in the world of the ninth art, there will always be, equally, a large number of people who, although they have not read their adventures, because they have not read a comic in their life, they will have no problem recognizing them from their adaptations to films, television series or both media, and enjoy watching them as much as a regular reader would.

However, although there are known cases in which these versions are quite faithful to the original material, on many other occasions the opposite happens (without taking into account, of course, those products only indicated for very young children, due to the mandatory that its plots be simple), which can lead to confusion, and even disappointment, to anyone who approaches the publications because they are a follower of the film or series of said franchise.

Precisely because of this, in this article we will be in charge of analyzing three franchises from the world of comics that suffered a sudden change of course when they had adaptations to the audiovisual world, as you can see if you continue reading until the end.

The ninja turtles

The group of teenage mutants known as The ninja turtles was created by Kevin Eastman y Peter Laird in the adventure The Turtles’ Origin is Toldfrom the comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles nº 1 (1984). Although his initial adventures were published by the publisher Mirage Studiosover time the rights belonged to other companies, such as Archie Comics, Dreanwave Productions e IDW Publishingwhich has been in charge of it since 2011.

The protagonists of The ninja turtles son Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael y Michaelangelofour mutant chelonians who learned martial arts from the rat Splinter, his teacher. Among his allies are April O’Neal y Casey Joneswhile Shredder, Krang, Bebop, Rocksteadyhe Foot Clan, Baxter Stockman y Scratch They are among their enemies.

Although it contains elements of parody, especially of the comics of Frank Miller, The ninja turtles It is still an ultraviolent comic. However, in the television and film adaptations they have preferred to soften the concept, something that is not at all complicated if we take into account that it is easy to see the comic side when it comes to four talking turtles who fight against evil and find themselves under the orders from a rat that also talks.

The mask

The writer Mike Richardsonin collaboration with artists Mark Badger, John Arcudi y Doug Mahnkecreated, within the comic Dark Horse Present nº 10 (1989), to the character known as The maskas the protagonist of the adventure Make (Part 1)published, as it could not be otherwise, by the publisher Dark Horse.

The plot revolves around a living, sentient mask that possesses anyone who puts it on, which can turn them into a powerful force of good or evil, depending on the interests of its host. Stanley Ipkiss, Katherine, Mitch Kellaway, Nuncio, Abner Mead, Ray Tuttlelos Mask Hunters, Rick, Ben, Hugo, Archie y Aldo Kraser have been its bearers, while Walter y Lionel Ray They are among his enemies.

Although, as in the previous case, the comics of The mask They are quite violent, the adaptations in both live-action films and animation turned the character into a guy that was more fun than dangerous, due to the multiple comedy possibilities granted by the powers of said mask.

Men in Black

The Men in Black comics (1997) are the creation of Lowell Cunningham y Sandy Carruthers. These comics, which were originally published by Archie Comicsuntil the publishing house was acquired by Malibu Comicswhich, in turn, was purchased by Marvelas we mentioned at the time, began their journey with the adventure titled Initiationalthough, for some reason, these comics have never been published in our country.

Los Men in Black They are a secret organization that is responsible for fighting all types of supernatural threats, whether they are mutants, vampires, werewolves, demons, legendary beings or extraterrestrials, to prevent humanity from panicking upon learning of their existence. The agents K y J They are the main protagonists of the franchise.

However, although, as in the previous cases, Men in Black has had adaptations, both in live-action and in the world of animation, the dark tone of the plots has been reduced to the maximum, while the crudeness with which the agents fight against the invading forces has been treated in the silent audiovisual in a humorous way, something that, however, has gone completely unnoticed in all those territories that, like our country, have never had the opportunity to read any of the original material.