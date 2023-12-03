loading…

Three Israeli hostages who were killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza because they thought they were enemies had actually shouted for help and waved white flags. Photo/IDF Spokespersons Unit

TEL AVIV – Three original hostages Israel who was shot dead by Zionist soldiers in Gaza because he thought he was an enemy, was actually shouting “help” and waving a white flag.

Military Commander or Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said the tragic incident on Friday was a violation of rules by IDF soldiers.

Quoting the Jerusalem Post report, Sunday (17/12/2023), Israeli soldiers shot at the hostages even though they shouted “help!” in Hebrew, naked from the waist up, and waving a white flag.

Halevi said that at this stage the IDF considers it a mistake and a tragic violation in very difficult circumstances to go without punishment.

However, he continued, in theory there could still be criminal proceedings at a later date led by the IDF's legal division.

Typically, in cases like this, the division waits to investigate the matter until it receives a complete and final investigation order.

However, there have been cases where the initial evidence was strong enough to initiate a criminal investigation and the soldiers involved were immediately arrested and interrogated under caution, something that has not been done to date.

The incident occurred in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, a fiercely fought area where Hamas operates and employs elaborate cover-up tactics.