loading…

Many European countries actually provide support to Palestine for humanitarian reasons and the struggle against colonialism. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There are a number of countries that are friendly to Palestine in Europe that you can find out about. Not only providing support in the form of words, they also actively speak out at the international diplomacy table.

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, countries in the world are divided. In contrast to Asian countries which mostly support Palestine, the European region tends to support Israel.

Even though most European countries are more inclined towards Israel, there are also some that actively support Palestine. Who are they?

Friendly Countries of Palestine in Europe

1. Ireland



Photo/Reuters

Ireland is one of the main supporters of Palestine in Europe. In the midst of many European countries providing support to Israel, they continue to show solidarity with Palestine.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Ireland became the first member of the European Union to call for the creation of a Palestinian state in 1980. They also refused to open an embassy in Israel.

Ireland’s view of the Palestinian struggle is rooted in its own historical struggles in the past. Having experienced colonialism, many Irish people empathize with the struggle of Palestinians.

In the recent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ireland is once again at the forefront of supporting Palestine. In this case, they are trying to put pressure on Israel in the European Union.

2. Belgium



Photo/Reuters

Overall, Belgium may still be split between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel camps. However, historically there have been many supportive actions taken by figures and officials for Palestine.

In 2012, Belgium voted one vote in favor of granting Palestine ‘non-member’ observer status at the UN. During the brutal attack carried out some time ago, senior figures in the government also condemned Israel’s actions.