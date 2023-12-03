loading…

Israeli soldiers patrol the town of Kiryat Shmona, the scene of clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, a few kilometers from the Lebanese border in Israel on October 21, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – There are a number of former Israeli colonies that are difficult to reconquer. Some of them are outside Palestine.

Israel declared independence in 1948. Since then, they have slowly begun to expand their influence by annexing a number of Palestinian territories and surrounding countries.

Looking back, there were a number of territories that fell to Israel. For example, the Sinai Peninsula to South Lebanon.

In its development, these territories have indeed been returned to their respective countries of origin. However, Israel itself will certainly have difficulties if it intends to reclaim the territory.

Former Israeli Colonial Territory that is Difficult to Reconquer

1. Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip has always been the target of Israeli attacks on Palestine. Even though it has control over the border and its airspace, Israel cannot be said to control Gaza completely.

This is of course inseparable from the existence of Palestinian fighting groups, especially Hamas. Even though it is under Israeli siege, Hamas itself can still survive and fight back.

History has recorded that Israel itself always had difficulties when it wanted to conquer Gaza. In contrast to areas such as the West Bank and East Jerusalem which are under full control, they have not been able to establish power in Gaza.

2. Sinai Peninsula

Historically, Egypt and Israel have been involved in military and diplomatic conflicts. Several times, Cairo itself joined a coalition of Arab countries to fight against Tel Aviv.

Quoting the History page, Israel itself often wins in wars against coalitions of Arab countries. After the 1967 Six-Day War, they even managed to control the Sinai Peninsula which was previously under Egyptian control.