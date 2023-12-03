Suara.com – AFC identified Asnawi Mangkualam as a key player for the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup. Assessment is based on technical skills, ability to read the game, and significant contribution to team strategy.

It is hoped that Asnawi Mangkualam's courage and international experience will make the Indonesian National Team talk a lot at the 2023 Asian Cup, which will take place in Qatar starting in January 2024.

There were three factors that made Asnawi appointed as a key player for the Indonesian National Team according to the website of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC. This is the complete review.

Always Look Fierce

AFC considers Asnawi Mangkualam a key differentiator for the Indonesian national team thanks to his extraordinary physical abilities.

As a wing-back, this 24 year old player is known to have excellent physical strength, supported by impressive speed.

The combination of these two aspects, together with a tenacious playing style, both in defense and attack, is expected to make a significant difference for the Garuda squad in the group phase of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Versatile in a Number of Positions

AFC also noted Asnawi Mangkualam's ability to play in various positions, which could make him a differentiating player in tough matches at the 2023 Asian Cup.

At his club in South Korea, Jeongnam Dragons, Asnawi is sometimes played further forward, acting as a right midfielder and sometimes as a right winger.

With many right-back options in the Indonesian National Team, coach Shin Tae-yong can of course also use Asnawi in other positions needed.

This provides an additional dimension and tactical choice for the coach in compiling the Garuda squad formation.

Experienced at a Young Age

AFC chose Asnawi Mangkualam as the key player for the Indonesian National Team in this match, first of all because of his experience at the highest level.

Asnawi has debuted for the Indonesian national team from a very young age, and at the age of 24, he has collected 36 caps for the Garuda Squad.

Asnawi's playing experience in the Korean League is also in the AFC's spotlight, considered an important factor that will make him a differentiating player for the Indonesian National Team in this tournament.

The combination of international experience and competition at club level creates valuable capital that is expected to strengthen his team's performance on the field.

