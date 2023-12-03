Survival horror with dinosaurs as protagonists are back in fashion, despite the lack of its main representative: Dino Crisis. Here we leave you with the three most promising games that will arrive in the future and that look amazing.

Los dinosaurs They represent a primary power, the most colossal form of nature, and that is why many video games have tried to take advantage of their appeal. Dino Crisis was one of those mythical sagas, but after an irregular third installment for Xbox, the saga seems to be asleep.

The current generation of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (along with Steam Deck and ROG Ally) have not yet received great survival horror with dinosaurs as protagonists that many players expect. It is true that we have had Ark Survival EvolvedExoprimal or Jurassic World Evolution 2, but we’re missing something more.

The survival horror genre perfectly conveys what these colossal beasts can impose and, despite the fact that Dino Crisis remake has not been announced, in a short time we have found three games that are going to use dinosaurs to put fear in our bodies just as the Capcom franchise did.

Today we review the three dinosaur survival horror that promise to leave fans very satisfied. We compile three projects that come from different positions and strategies, but all with the same purpose: that the players are devoured by a T-Rex.

Jurassic Park Survival

Release date: 2024 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC

Welcome to Jurassic Park! Since Jurassic fever hit the whole world with this saga in the 90s, many have wanted to see their dreams come true: to have a Jurassic Park survival game. Well, in 2024 those hopes will finally materialize in a game.

Jurassic Park Survival is being developed by Saber Interactive (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2) and will make us put ourselves in the shoes of InGen scientist, Dr. Maya Joshi, who could not be evacuated from Isla Nublar.

It is action and adventure title especially focused on the survival aspect he wants us to experience the most terrifying vision John Hammond ever saw. The Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor have already been confirmed in a spectacular trailer.

The Lost Wild

Release date: To be determined Platforms: Consoles and PC

The Lost Wild This is the debut film from Great Ape Games, an indie studio whose development has been sponsored by Annapurna Interactivethe prestigious label that has sponsored numerous high-quality indie gems, such as Sayonara Wild Hearts, Cocoon or What Remains of Edith Finch.

Therefore, many are already biting their nails impatiently to find out more details about this title. The Lost Wild is a first-person survival horror title focused on dinosaurs and how not to end up being a tender morsel for them.

Using elements from the saga Resident Evilexploration, inventory management and tense moments will be what catapult this experience into what promises to be one of the most outstanding upcoming indie games.

The visual section that it has looked so far is fantastic and the feeling of immersion within dense jungles and ruined facilities seems very successful. She acts with ingenuity, intimidates, evades and unravels the mystery at the heart of the island, you can read in her synopsis.

Deathground

Release date: To be determined Platforms: PC

Deathground It does not come from a studio supported by a billionaire, nor from a large indie distributor, but from a Kickstarter that exploded in popularity some time ago. Similar in its proposal, this title seeks to convince its fans through other aspects.

Jaw Drop Games has placed special emphasis on the artificial intelligence of dinosaurs of Deathground to be unpredictable so that players experience a high degree of challenge as they explore the game’s spooky environments.

The other big difference with respect to the competition is that in this game we can enjoy a cooperative survival gameplay, accompanied by two other players. Team collaboration to overcome objectives will be key. No abandoning anyone to a raptor!

The objectives will be dynamic and changing, which will favor replayability. You will also be able to play in solo sessions, which offers another extra level of challenge and The characters will have different abilitiesan aspect that provides more depth to each game.

Looking forward to these new survival horror with dinosaurs are they released? We will be here to reveal any new information that is discussed in this regard. If you are a fan of these scaly creatures you can always make the wait a little more enjoyable…

Do not hesitate to consult our specials focused on dinosaurs such as 10 games with dinosaurs that Jurassic Park fans and lovers of prehistory will love or the unique review we gave to the strange Dino Crisis 3 and its space terror.