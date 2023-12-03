loading…

One of 3 orangutans repatriated from Thailand to Indonesia. Photo/KRI Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Kingdom of Thailand and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok supported by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry have repatriated 3 (three) confiscated orangutans to Indonesia on Thursday (21/12/2023).

The handover ceremony was led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Thailand, Lieutenant Colonel Pacharawat Wongsuwan, at the cargo terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The Director General of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Attapon Charoenchansa, was present as a representative of the Royal Thai Government to hand over the orangutans to the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Thailand and UNESCAP Rachmat Budiman as a representative of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The three confiscated orangutans have been cared for by the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department at the Region 3 Wildlife Rescue Center in Khao Prathubchang, Ratchaburi Province since the confiscation.

The three orangutans are Nobita, a 7 (seven) year old male orangutan weighing 25.4 kg, Shizuka, a 7 (seven) year old female orangutan weighing 19.75 kg, and Brian, a 5 year old male orangutan weighing 22. 6 kg.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation accepted Nobita and Shizuka in 2016 and Brian in 2019.

After the legal process was completed, the Royal Thai Government decided to repatriate the three orangutans to their natural habitat in Indonesia at the request of the Indonesian Government, as regulated in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) for animals listed in appendix 1.

All the orangutans were transferred from the Wildlife Rescue Center at Khao Prathubchang in Ratchaburi to Suvarnabhumi Airport to be transported by Garuda Indonesia flight to Jakarta on December 21 2023 immediately after the completion of the handover ceremony.

After repatriation, Nobita, Shizuka and Brian will carry out a quarantine program at the Natural Resources Conservation Center in Jambi Province, and undergo several stages of the rehabilitation process before being released into their habitat.