Israeli helicopters fly on the Gaza border with the backdrop of the Gaza Strip being bombed by the Israeli colonial regime. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – The Gaza Strip is an area under attack by Israel to date. Fierce fighting continues between Israel and Palestinian fighters on the ground, resulting in the loss of many lives there.

Before the war, there were several cities that still stood strong in the Gaza Strip. However, unlike the current conditions, there are a number of cities with the worst damage due to Israeli attacks.

Three Cities with the Worst Damage

The following are the three cities with the worst damage in the Gaza Strip:

1. Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun

These cities are located to the north and northeast of the Gaza Strip and were the first targets of air strikes after the Hamas attack on October 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) calls this area a Hamas hideout.

Satellite images show that many buildings in these cities are badly damaged or completely destroyed. Residents scattered and left the city to escape the ferocity of war.

Reporting from the BBC page, the IDF began attacking this city on a large scale since May 2023. It is said that there were 120 targets that were Israel’s main targets in the cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

2. Gaza City

Gaza City is the capital and largest city of the Gaza Strip and has a rich history and numerous historical sites.

However, the city was also a major target for Israeli air and ground attacks, which caused heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Several important buildings, such as hospitals, schools, mosques and media offices, were damaged or destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks. As a result, many people lost public facilities and left their beloved city.

Despite warnings and hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Gaza City, the city continues to be targeted by the IDF in its genocide of ethnic Palestinians in the city.