Russian soldiers have many advantages over Ukrainian soldiers. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian soldiers are known to have toughness and ingenuity in hunting down and massacring Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. Russian soldiers were at the forefront of Moscow's victory in defeating NATO-backed Kiev.

3 Advantages of Russian Soldiers Against Ukrainian Soldiers

1. Get training before being sent to the battlefield



Russian troops receive proper training at their rear bases before being sent to the front lines, and the country's military is gradually expanding its capabilities. This was stated by retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos. Apart from that, he added that the Russian soldiers were also well motivated and had high morale.

The general, who previously served as deputy secretary of the Security Council, made the remarks while speaking to Ukraine's Channel Five. Previously owned by former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, the show went off the air in April 2022 and is now broadcast only online.

“Currently, Moscow's ability to train its troops well appears to surpass Kiev's,” Krivonos said.

2. Forming New Units



“Those (Russians) who are in the rear, even on Russian territory, have actively organized training and the creation of new units, which undergo good training, high-quality training, which gives them opportunities,” the retired general said.

“They have something to learn. With well-organized training, proper use of the weapons they created, they achieved certain successes,” added Krivonos.

3. Have High Motivation and Productivity



The Russian military has expanded its drone capabilities significantly, with frontline use of FPV drones doubling recently, Krivonos said. “Apart from that, Russian troops also show high motivation, because of high work morale and decent salaries,” said Krivonos.

Krivonos was an active participant in the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass, which erupted after the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev. The retired general is said to have personally commanded troops on the front lines, including at Donetsk Airport, which saw heavy fighting between Ukrainian troops and Donbass militias. Krivonos' efforts during the so-called 'anti-terrorist operation' in Donbass were praised by Poroshenko, who eventually appointed the general to the Security Council.

However, the general was fired from the Security Council in late 2020 by President Vladimir Zelensky for allegedly not being a team player. The commander eventually left the military, reportedly under pressure, and became an outspoken critic of Zelensky and his approach to handling the conflict with Russia.

