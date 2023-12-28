Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya fired or imposed dishonorable discharge (PTDH) on 28 of its members throughout 2023. This figure is claimed to have decreased compared to 2022.

Metro Jaya Regional Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto revealed this at the End of Year Release event on Thursday (28/12/2023). He said that in 2022 the number of members who were fired for committing violations and being involved in criminal cases would reach 70 people.

“I received data regarding the number of PTDH (dishonorable dismissals) members of Polda Metro Jaya which, thank God, has decreased from 70 people in 2022 to 28 people in 2023,” said Karyoto.

Meanwhile, in general, said Karyoto, a total of 497 members committed violations in 2023. The number of violations committed by these members has increased from the previous year.

“During 2023, based on data from the Propam Division of Polda Metro Jaya, there were 497 violations. This is an increase of 14 people compared to violations in 2022,” he said.

Karyoto detailed the 497 violations including 145 disciplinary violations, 331 code of ethics violations and 21 criminal violations.

On the other hand, Karyoto also revealed a number of achievements in sports such as Judo and Taekwondo that were obtained by members of Polda Metro Jaya throughout 2023.

“During 2023, Polda Metro Jaya personnel have achieved various achievements in the field of sports in several championships. The medals won from these championships are 68 medals consisting of 29 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze,” he concluded.