New to LEGO Fortnite? Whether you are a newbie or have been playing for a while, these 28 tips and tricks will be of great help to you with the new Fortnite game mode.

Nobody expected that Epic Games was going to surprise us (again) with Fortnite. They already achieved it with the Origins season (with the map from the first chapter) and also with the Peter Griffin skin, but with LEGO Fortnite the truth is that they have surpassed themselves.

With Minecraft as a great inspiration, Epic has launched a new free game mode for all versions of Battle Royale, which is sweeping in recent weeks.

LEGO Fortnite is almost an independent game within Epic Games' free to play, with great doses of survival, crafting and construction in its charming world of blocks.

Whether you've been playing LEGO Fortnite for a while or if you're a newbie, here we leave you with the 28 best tips and tricks as a guide.

Best Tips and Tricks Used by the Pros

A promotional image of LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games

This is not the first time that we share the best tips for LEGO Fortnite. As a starting guide, you can take a look at the 8 tips and tricks to start playing this mode.

A little more specific and in-depth, you can also take a look at the 50 best tips and tricks to get the most out of LEGO Fortnite.

And on this occasion? We will share with you 28 tips and tricks that are not so well knownfocused on very specific aspects of the game, or even on glitches that can be corrected by Epic.

Some are very simple, but they are well hidden so that not everyone can discover them, while others are hidden aspects that it would be good for you to know.

From get more health, better resources or avoid deaththese LEGO Fortnite tricks are the most used by Pro players, so you will surely like to know them.

Very attentive, here they go:

If you perform a fall attack, you will generally take no damage as you fall to the ground. Be careful, because sometimes it may not work. With health pendants you can get more hearts, and they can be crafted by upgrading the workbench. You can continually regenerate your health with Regeneration Pendants. The workbench must be improved to be able to build them. Build your first main base near the desert and snow biomes, to avoid long walks (if you have the hook, all the better). It is possible to skip the night. To do this, exit the game, and in the menu you must log out. Log in again and it should be daytime. Recruit a villager to accompany you on your adventures (ideal if you play alone). You can shoot the surprise packages with the crossbow, thus making the rewards drop sooner. Trick to kill Brutes: make them jump into the water, and they will die instantly. You can also get up to a height and shoot him continuously with the crossbow. Generate beds in areas prior to dungeons and caves, so you don't have to walk back if you die inside. Activate sound effects to detect enemies or surprise events. Get a pet llama (follow the colorful butterflies), and pet it for rewards. Shields are your best option. Without them, you will die quickly against the Brutes. Take cover when you eat to recover health, and thus prevent enemies from attacking you while. Craft the hang glider to move faster. Be careful, because using the hang glider consumes energy. Learn to use immortality totems, which allow you to revive. Defeat many wolf skeletons to build more pendants with their bones. They are in the ice caves. Always carry objects to combat high temperatures and heat, especially in caves and deserts. Caves are usually in the desert, especially next to large rock formations. Look for white chests in the caves, which will usually give you explosive cores. Don't be afraid of lava. If there is no other option, you can use it as a springboard to reach other areas. Follow the fireflies to find the exit from a cave. Explore the ice caves, where there are skeleton wolves, but also sapphires and iron. You can use the Brutes to cut down spruce trees in the snow biome (make them crash into the trees). Generally, enemies appear in the same place continuously. Enemies can attack each other, for example Brutes against wolf skeletons. If you find an ice cave with blue light, it is a rare event. Inside there are 10 chests with juicy rewards, and there are no enemies. The best foods are pizza and raspberry milkshake. If you see a rainbow floating, build ramps until you can reach it, because you will get rewards.

Learn how to use these tricks, and you will surely become one of the best LEGO Fortnite players. This free game mode It is available in all versions of Fortniteen PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y móviles.

Are you playing LEGO Fortnite? If so, take a look at these guides: How to duplicate items after updating, The best villagers to get resources, How to make the hook and copper ingots, or Tips for getting explosive cores.