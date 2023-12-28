loading…
There are 28 countries that will not recognize Israel until 2023. Photo/REUTERS
JAKARTA – There are many countries that will not recognize Israel until 2023. One of them is Indonesia.
Israel declared its formation in 1948. Over time, they have tried to build relations with the outside world, including hoping for recognition from other countries.
On May 11, 1949, Israel officially joined the United Nations (UN). Since this recognition, support for Israel has increased.
28 Countries That Do Not Recognize Israel
Currently, the UN has 193 member countries. Of that number, there are 28 countries that do not recognize Israel to date. Here's the list:
1. Indonesia
2. Algeria
3. Arab Saudi
4. Bangladesh
5. Irak
6. Djibouti
7. Afghanistan
8. Iran
9. Brunei
10. Lebanon
11. North Korea
12. Chamber
13. Pakistan
14. Mali
15. Libya
16. Maldives
17. Kuwait
18. Because
19. Mauritania
20. Malaysia
21. Oman
22. Niger
23. Wealth
24. Somalia
25. Qatar
26. Tunisia
27. Venezuela
28. Syria
Such is the commentary on the list of countries that do not recognize Israel until 2023.
(but)
