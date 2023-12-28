loading…

There are 28 countries that will not recognize Israel until 2023. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – There are many countries that will not recognize Israel until 2023. One of them is Indonesia.

Israel declared its formation in 1948. Over time, they have tried to build relations with the outside world, including hoping for recognition from other countries.

On May 11, 1949, Israel officially joined the United Nations (UN). Since this recognition, support for Israel has increased.

28 Countries That Do Not Recognize Israel

Currently, the UN has 193 member countries. Of that number, there are 28 countries that do not recognize Israel to date. Here's the list:

1. Indonesia

2. Algeria

3. Arab Saudi

4. Bangladesh

5. Irak

6. Djibouti

7. Afghanistan

8. Iran

9. Brunei

10. Lebanon

11. North Korea

12. Chamber

13. Pakistan

14. Mali

15. Libya

16. Maldives

17. Kuwait

18. Because

19. Mauritania

20. Malaysia

21. Oman

22. Niger

23. Wealth

24. Somalia

25. Qatar

26. Tunisia

27. Venezuela

28. Syria

Such is the commentary on the list of countries that do not recognize Israel until 2023.

(but)