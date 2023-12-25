In 1999, Outcast was released for PC and, despite being forgotten many years later, it laid the foundations for one of the most popular genres today in the world of gaming: open worlds or sandbox. That’s right, before GTA 3 in 2001 found the formula for success, the work created by the Belgian studio Appeal was one of the first that sought to create a large map to give players freedom of action.

The story tells how humanity discovered the existence of a parallel world with the name of Adelpha, where a tribe lives whose inhabitants threaten to destroy the earth. Therefore, we will take the role of Cutter Slader, a member of special forces who must prevent the end of everything. In 2017, the game received a remake titled Second Contact. However, this one had mixed and unfavorable reviews, so it was thought that this would be the last we would see of this franchise and that it would be lost in history.

Luckily for us, thanks to THQ Nordic, we will see Cutter again in Outcast: A New Beginning, a sequel that will seek to make a name for itself against the other open world games on the market. Its release date was set for March 15, 2024 and the original creators are involved in the project.

This promises to bring new mechanics from role-playing games, such as a skill tree and dialogues with NPCs, which seek to refresh the formula offered by this open science fiction world, said producers Michael Paeck and Andreas Schmiedecker. Additionally, it is expected to last 30 to 35 hours of gameplay.

Initially, when it was announced it received the number 2 in the title, but eventually they decided to remove it so that players who are not familiar with the saga can enjoy it without any problem. Still, there are expected to be plenty of Easter eggs and references for fans.

A few weeks ago we received a first trailer that promises a lot, we will be able to travel and transport ourselves with a jetpack to have aerial combats, a lot of landscapes and different extraterrestrial species to discover. It will be available for PS5, Series X/S and PC.

Are you interested in venturing into the world of Outcast for the first time?

